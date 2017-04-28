One person is dead following a fire that broke out at a meth lab created inside an apartment in Old Town, Maine.

According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, firefighters responded to an apartment at 178 Brunswick Street for an explosion and small fire.

Officials determined a meth lab had been operational inside the apartment which caused the fire.

Officers arrested four people, the couple who rented the apartment and two others for operating a meth lab.

Jason Smith, Carrie Ballanger, Don Dube, and Sue Smith were all arrested and charged with aggravated unlawful operation of a meth lab.

A fifth person was being sought but officers later found his body in a house at 465 Brunswick Street.

Officials believe the victim was badly burned, fled, and later succumbed to his injuries.

The name is being held pending family notification.