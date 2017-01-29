One Dead in 3-Alarm Building Fire in Lynn | NECN
One Dead in 3-Alarm Building Fire in Lynn

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation

By Melissa Buja

    One person is dead following a fire early Sunday morning in Lynn, Massachusetts.

    Fire officials said the blaze broke out at 4:41 a.m. at a 20-unit building on Beach Road and quickly reached 3-alarms.

    When crews arrived, they quickly searched the apartments and evacuated residents. It's unclear how many people lived at the building.

    Authorities said one person was confirmed dead. Their identity has not yet been confirmed.

    Crews were still on scene hours later putting out hot spots. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

