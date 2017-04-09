Massachusetts State Police are investigating two separate crashes, one of them fatal, that happened about a mile apart on Saturday night on Interstate 95 in Boxford.

Troopers first responded to a three-vehicle crash that happened on the northbound side of the highway, near exit 53. Officials said a car crossed the median from the southbound side and somehow hit two vehicles going northbound.

One person was killed as a result of the crash.

Three other victims were taken to Beverly Hospital with unknown injuries.

Another crash happened at exit 52 when a vehicle somehow struck a tree.

Crews had to use a saw to remove the driver. There is no word on that driver's condition.

The exact cause of both crashes are under investigation.