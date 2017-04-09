One Dead in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Massachusetts Highway | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

One Dead in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Massachusetts Highway

State Police are also investigating another crash that happened a mile away

By John Maroney and Melissa Buja

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Massachusetts State Police are investigating two separate crashes, one of them fatal, that happened about a mile apart on Saturday night on Interstate 95 in Boxford.

    Troopers first responded to a three-vehicle crash that happened on the northbound side of the highway, near exit 53. Officials said a car crossed the median from the southbound side and somehow hit two vehicles going northbound.

    One person was killed as a result of the crash.

    Three other victims were taken to Beverly Hospital with unknown injuries.

    Another crash happened at exit 52 when a vehicle somehow struck a tree.

    Crews had to use a saw to remove the driver. There is no word on that driver's condition.

    The exact cause of both crashes are under investigation.

    Published 6 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices