Man Killed in Vehicle Rollover on Route 140 | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Man Killed in Vehicle Rollover on Route 140

The accident involved only one vehicle and one driver.

By Nikita Sampath

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Courtesy: Mass. State Police

    A man was killed in a vehicle rollover on Route 140 in Lakeville, Massachusetts, state police say.

    The accident, which happened just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, involved only one vehicle and one driver on the northbound side of the road. Police say after the driver, who has not been named, lost control of his van, the vehicle caught fire and the driver was entrapped.

    Several other drivers were able to pull over, free him and give him emergency medical help before first responders arrived on the scene.

    The victim was then taken to Morton Hospital in Taunton, where he died.

    The crash is under investigation.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices