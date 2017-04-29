Man Killed in Vehicle Rollover on Route 140

A man was killed in a vehicle rollover on Route 140 in Lakeville, Massachusetts, state police say.

The accident, which happened just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, involved only one vehicle and one driver on the northbound side of the road. Police say after the driver, who has not been named, lost control of his van, the vehicle caught fire and the driver was entrapped.

Several other drivers were able to pull over, free him and give him emergency medical help before first responders arrived on the scene.

The victim was then taken to Morton Hospital in Taunton, where he died.

The crash is under investigation.