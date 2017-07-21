One More Day of Heat, Cooling Down Next Week | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Weather New England

Weather New England

Meteorologists' Observations on the Weather

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

One More Day of Heat, Cooling Down Next Week

By Chris Gloninger

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    (Published 2 hours ago)

    If you are a fan of the heat you will get one more day in the 90s. The cold front is behind schedule. It won't move through until tonight. Saturday night and into Sunday clouds will increase. Parts of southern New England will see a few showers. Sunday morning clouds will clear out and the weather will turn pretty nice. It will be much cooler with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. A period of steady rain is likely on Monday. High temperatures will struggle to get out of the 60s. Showers clear out Tuesday morning, but it stays cool with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Wednesday looks to be dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Unsettled weather returns Thursday afternoon through Saturday. Temperatures warm from the upper 70s into the lower 80s. At this point the second half of the following weekend looks nicer with sunny skies.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices