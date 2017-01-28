One person was sent to the hospital after an overnight shooting outside of a convenience store on Main Street in East Hartford, according to police.

Police said the shooting took place Saturday morning after 2:30 a.m. outside of Krauszer’s Food Store.

The victim was alive when police arrived on scene and was rushed to Hartford Hospital, police said.

Police said the victim is expected to survive.

NBC Connecticut spoke to the victim's cousin, who said the victim accidentally bumped into the suspect inside the store. The victim's cousin said the suspect became angry and told the victim to go outside, then opened fire, shooting the victim four times.

Sky Patel, the owner of the store, told NBC Connecticut the store has been open for ten years and nothing like this has ever happened before. Patel also said that because the store is open 24 hours it usually attracts large crowds when the bars close and the store was crowded when the shooting happened.

Police said that no store employees were involved with the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed this shooting or has any information related to the incident is asked to contact the East Hartford Police Department.