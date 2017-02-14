1 Hospitalized After Stabbing in Newton, Massachusetts | NECN
1 Hospitalized After Stabbing in Newton, Massachusetts

The stabbing occurred on Tuesday afternoon

By Caitlin Fichtel

    One person was taken to the hospital and another person is under arrest following a stabbing in Newton, Massachusetts.

    According to police, the stabbing happened at Watertown and Washington streets on Tuesday afternoon.

    Washington Street was closed as police investigate the stabbing.

    The victim was taken to a local hospital; the extent of injuries are unknown.

    Authorities have not released any details about the suspect in police custody.

    No further details were immediately available.

    Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

