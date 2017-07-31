Police Seek Conn. Bank Robbery Suspect

Orange police say the suspect pictured above robbed the Webster Bank at 247 Boston Post Road Monday morning.

Orange police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing the Webster Bank on Boston Post Road Monday.

Police said that just before 11 a.m. Monday the suspect entered the bank at 247 Boston Post Road and demanded money from a teller. He did not imply or show a weapon, police said.

The suspect made off with an undetermined amount of money and fled toward Firelight plaza.

The suspect was wearing jeans, a baseball cap and light colored shirt.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Detective Sean Murphy at 203.891.2138 or via email at smurphy@orange-ct.gov.