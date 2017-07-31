Police Seek Conn. Bank Robbery Suspect - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Connecticut

Connecticut

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Police Seek Conn. Bank Robbery Suspect

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police Seek Conn. Bank Robbery Suspect
    Orange Police Department
    Orange police say the suspect pictured above robbed the Webster Bank at 247 Boston Post Road Monday morning.

    Orange police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing the Webster Bank on Boston Post Road Monday.

    Police said that just before 11 a.m. Monday the suspect entered the bank at 247 Boston Post Road and demanded money from a teller. He did not imply or show a weapon, police said.

    The suspect made off with an undetermined amount of money and fled toward Firelight plaza.

    The suspect was wearing jeans, a baseball cap and light colored shirt.

    Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Detective Sean Murphy at 203.891.2138 or via email at smurphy@orange-ct.gov.

    Published 4 minutes ago | Updated at 3:26 PM EDT on Jul 31, 2017
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices