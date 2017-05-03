Orioles' player Manny Machado criticized the Red Sox organization in a profanity-laced rant following Tuesday night's game at Fenway Park.

Following Adam Jones' standing ovation from Red Sox fans after he was called racist names on Monday night, Machado stepped to the plate.

Red Sox ace Chris Sale's first pitch went behind Machado's leg.

Tensions between the two teams have been high since Machado slid into Dustin Pedroia and injured Pedroia's leg in an earlier game this season.

Machado told members of the media he "lost all respect for the organization."

The Sox beat the Orioles' 5-2 in Tuesday night's game.