Orioles' Manny Machado Criticizes Red Sox Organization in Profanity-Laced Rant

The player was angry after Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale threw behind his legs

By Caitlin Fichtel

    Orioles' player Manny Machado criticized the Red Sox organization in a profanity-laced rant following Tuesday night's game at Fenway Park.

    (Published 14 minutes ago)

    Following Adam Jones' standing ovation from Red Sox fans after he was called racist names on Monday night, Machado stepped to the plate.

    Red Sox ace Chris Sale's first pitch went behind Machado's leg.

    Tensions between the two teams have been high since Machado slid into Dustin Pedroia and injured Pedroia's leg in an earlier game this season.

    Machado told members of the media he "lost all respect for the organization."

    The Sox beat the Orioles' 5-2 in Tuesday night's game.

    Published 12 minutes ago

