Overnight, Multi-State Manhunt Ends in Arrest

A man was arrested Thursday after an attempted robbery in Connecticut and a resulting, overnight manhunt through three New England states.

Michael Raw Laws, 32, of South Carolina was arrested in Lebanon, New Hampshire at approximately 11:30 a.m.

The night before, Lebanon police responded to Dartmouth College Highway to assist police departments from Canaan and Enfield, Connecticut with an ongoing chase.

Police from Einfield were perusing a suspect in connection with an alleged attempted robbery in Enfield.

As Lebanon officers arrived it was learned that the suspect had abandoned the vehicle on Laplante Road and fled into the woods on foot.

The manhunt lasted through the night.

At 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a call for a suspicious male on Hanover Street.

Lebanon police were able to identify Laws as the suspect from the robbery and pursuit. He was taken into custody without incident.

The vehicle Laws was driving was reported stolen from Worcester, Massachusetts. A search of the vehicle after Laws' arrest located a replica handgun.

Laws is scheduled for arraignment in the Grafton County Superior Court on August 4th.