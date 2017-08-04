Owner of Dogs That Mauled Woman Sentenced

A Plainfield woman was found guilty of charges involving reckless endangerment, possession of a nuisance dog and failure to comply with dog license requirements after two of her dogs mauled a health worker.

A Plainfield woman whose Rottweilers mauled a health worker in 2014 will spend 60 days in prison for reckless endangerment.

Jenna Allen was sentenced today to one year in prison, suspended after 60 days, and three years of probation.

In a brief, but emotional, statement, Allen said she was "truly sorry" for what happened to Lynne Denning.

Denning, of Canterbury, was caring for an elderly patient on Putnam Road in the Wauregan Village of Plainfield in December 2014 when Allen's dogs viciously attacked her.

Denning "suffered brutal injuries" to her face, chest, arms and legs and had at least 13 surgeries in the months after the attack, according to police and family members.

Months later, Denning said that despite the physical and emotional scars she sustained in the attack, she was blessed to be alive.

On Friday, Denning's daughter read a statement from her mother, asking the judge for the maximum punishment for Allen.

Town officials confiscated five Rottweilers and a Labrador from the home. The dogs, which were all present at the time of the attack, were quarantined at the Plainfield Animal Shelter.

Days later, officials announced plans to euthanize the dogs but said they were unable to prove four of the dogs took part in the attack and opted to return them to their owners, Allen and Corey Beakey.

In June 2016, two of the dogs were euthanized.

In the ruling, the judge called the attack avoidable and cited several red flags.