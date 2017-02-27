PD: 1 Killed, 5 Injured in Separate DUI Crashes

One person was killed and five others were injured in two separate crashes over the weekend in Warwick, Rhode Island that police say were both caused by drunk driving.

The first crash happened around 8:40 p.m. Sunday near 982 Warwick Ave., according to necn affiliate WJAR.

Police said a car driven by 34-year-old Justin Preston of East Providence, crossed the center line and struck a vehicle head-on.

Three adults and two children, ages 2 and 8, were taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital. One child was reportedly seriously injured.

The second crash, which resulted in a man's death, happened around 10 p.m. near 2055 Warwick Ave.

Police said 26-year-old Megan White of Warwick, caused a three-vehicle crash that killed an 82-year-old man from Cranston.

White will be charged with driving under the influence, death resulting.

Preston is facing charges of driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.

It’s not clear if either suspect has an attorney or when they will appear in court.