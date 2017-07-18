PD: 1 Seriously Injured in Roxbury Shooting | NECN
PD: 1 Seriously Injured in Roxbury Shooting

By Marc Fortier

    NBC Boston
    Aerial footage of the shooting scene in Roxbury on Tuesday afternoon.

    One person was seriously injured in a shooting on Tremont Street in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

    The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. Boston police said one person suffered possibly life-threatening injuries. There is no word on the victim's age at this point.

    Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

    No further information was immediately available.

    Tuesday's shooting is the latest in a string of violent incidents in the city this week.

    Police responded to a fatal shooting in Roxbury on Saturday night, a drive-by shooting in Dorchester on Sunday night, followed by a fatal double shooting in Dorchester on Monday afternoon and another shooting in Roxbury later Monday night.

    Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

