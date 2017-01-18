PD: 11-Year-Old Brought Gun to School in Somersworth, New Hampshire | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

PD: 11-Year-Old Brought Gun to School in Somersworth, New Hampshire

Police are still investigating to find out where the firearm came from

By Marc Fortier

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images

    Police in Somersworth, New Hampshire are investigating after an 11-year-old brought a gun to school on Wednesday.

    Around 11:15 a.m., police were called to Somersworth Middle School for a report of a student who had brought a firearm to the school. The school resource officer was also on scene and assisted in the investigation.

    It was determined that an 11-year-old student had brought a loaded handgun to school. There was no evidence to indicated that the weapon was used or that the student intended to use it in a threatening manner.

    The firearm was safely retrieved by police and no one was injured.

    Police said they are still investigating to find out where the firearm came from.

    The students name or what charges they might face were not released. Any court action will be in juvenile court.

    Published 15 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices