Police in Somersworth, New Hampshire are investigating after an 11-year-old brought a gun to school on Wednesday.

Around 11:15 a.m., police were called to Somersworth Middle School for a report of a student who had brought a firearm to the school. The school resource officer was also on scene and assisted in the investigation.

It was determined that an 11-year-old student had brought a loaded handgun to school. There was no evidence to indicated that the weapon was used or that the student intended to use it in a threatening manner.

The firearm was safely retrieved by police and no one was injured.

Police said they are still investigating to find out where the firearm came from.

The students name or what charges they might face were not released. Any court action will be in juvenile court.