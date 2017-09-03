Two victims are being treated for serious injuries after being struck in a hit-and-run incident in Brighton, Massachusetts Sunday night.

Boston EMS said that two pedestrians were brought to area hospitals after being hit. Their identities and locations have not been released.

Police confirmed that both victims are women and they are expected to survive.

A van located about half a mile from the crash site has been taped off by police, but it's not confirmed whether it is the vehicle that hit the women. The front of the van is badly damaged and its airbags are deployed.

Speaking to NBC Boston, a friend of the victims said both are Japanese students in their early 20s, who are new to the U.S. and learning English. They had apparently just stepped off of a bus, headed back to their dorm after dinner.

Police interviewed someone in connection to the crash but did not confirm whether that person is the driver.

This is a developing story.