PD: 2 Men Tried to Steal Nearly $2K in Goods From Store on Fourth of July

By Tim Jones

    Lebanon Police
    Left: Philip Canale; Right: Anthony Hutchinson

    Two New Hampshire men are accused of shoplifting nearly $2,000 in merchandise from a Price Chopper grocery store in Lebanon on July 4.

    Philip Canale, 50, and Anthony Hutchinson, 29, both of Mack Avenue in Lebanon, are each facing a charge of felony theft.

    Lebanon police say they responded to the Price Chopper on Plainfield Road around 12:30 p.m.

    Loss prevention officers said the suspects put the items in a cart and tried to leave the store without paying. The suspects then left the cart behind and fled in a vehicle after being approached.

    Police located the suspects in a vehicle on Plainfield Road.

    They were arraigned on July 5. Canale was held on $12,500 cash bail and Hutchinson was held on $7,500 cash bail. It's unclear if they have attorneys.

