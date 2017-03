Two Westerly, Rhode Island teenagers have been reported missing after apparently taking a $400 taxi ride to New York City.

According to necn affiliate WJAR-TV, Westerly police said 16-year-old Khia Lake and 14-year-old Adrian Reno were last seen Thursday afternoon on Granite Street.

The two were reportedly going to meet someone in New Rochelle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 401-596-2022.