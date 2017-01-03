PD: Officer Injured After 4th Offense OUI Suspect Hits Cruiser

A Brockton, Massachusetts man is now charged with OUI for the fourth time after allegedly rear-ending a stopped police cruiser on Route 106 in West Bridgewater. (Published 34 minutes ago)

A Brockton, Massachusetts man is now charged with OUI for the fourth time after allegedly rear-ending a stopped police cruiser on Route 106 in West Bridgewater.

West Bridgewater police say William Shea hit their cruiser just after 9 p.m. Monday.

The officer was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

Because this is Shea's fourth OUI arrest, police are allowed to seize, keep, or sell his car.

Shea is expected to be arraigned in court sometime Tuesday.