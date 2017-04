Police in Maine say a body was found burned beyond recognition after a reported fire at a homeless camp in South Portland Monday morning.

According to affiliate WCSH, a caller reported the fire off I-295 around 3:30 a.m.

Officials found a body about 50 yards off Exit 4.

The body has been identified as male and has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

The incident is under investigation.