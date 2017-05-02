Boston Police are searching for the driver who struck and injured a bicyclist, then fled the scene.

A bicyclist who was seriously injured in a hit-and run in Boston has died from his injuries, according to police.

The crash, which happened shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Clarendon Street, left the 29-year-old victim in critical condition.



The victim, who friends have identified as Rick Archer, was one of two bicyclists traveling east on Commonwealth Avenue when he was clipped from behind by the vehicle which police say may have been speeding.

Authorities believe Archer, a bike courier who lived in South Boston, was forced into the side of a red Mini Cooper, dragged and eventually run over.

On Tuesday morning, NBC Boston observed a silver car matching the suspected vehicle believed to be involved in Sunday's hit-and-run had been cordoned off in the Boston Common parking garage by police. Police tell us they received a tip this morning about the vehicle.

Police previously said they were looking for a silver 2015-2017 Toyota Camry, likely with out of state plates, possibly New York, based on surveillance images.

More to come.