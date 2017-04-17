Police in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, say a break-in suspect was found hiding in a bedroom closet.

Officers responded to a residence on Rogers Street Sunday night around 10:30 for a reported break-in in progress.

While checking the first floor of the multi-family home, officers found an open window.

The suspect, Cristhian Xaiver Escobar, 32, of New Bedford, was found hiding in a closet and was arrested.

He was charged with breaking and entering and also had five outstanding arrest warrants.

It’s not clear when he’ll appear in court of if he has an attorney.