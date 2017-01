A car was intentionally driven onto the rail trail in Newburyport, Massachusetts over the weekend and lit on fire. (Published 2 minutes ago)

Newburyport police say they responded to the rail trail around 10:30 p.m. Saturday and found the burned Mercedes E430.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Inspector Chris McDonald at 978-462-4411.