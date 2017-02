Police in Chicopee, Massachusetts say they are still searching for a man who has been missing for about a month.

Michael Corbett, 28, was last seen on Jan. 8 around 12 p.m. in the area of New Ludlow Road.

He was last seen wearing a black coat liner, red sweat shirt and a black fitted baseball cap. He is 5’9” and weighs around 165 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 413-594-1700.