PD: Driver Shot at While Driving on Expressway in Quincy | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

PD: Driver Shot at While Driving on Expressway in Quincy

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    (Published 12 minutes ago)

    A person was shot at Tuesday morning while driving on the Expressway in Quincy, Massachusetts, according to state police.

    The motorist flagged down police around 5:20 a.m. on Route 93, south of exit 8, saying his car was shot at by someone in another vehicle. 

    Police located a possible bullet hole in the rear door of his car, which also had a broken window. 

    The motorist was not injured. 

    The shooter was described as a male driving a dark-colored Dodge Charger. 

    Police are on the lookout for the vehicle matching the victim’s description.

    Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices