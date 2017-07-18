PD: Driver Shot at While Driving on Expressway in Quincy

A person was shot at Tuesday morning while driving on the Expressway in Quincy, Massachusetts, according to state police.



The motorist flagged down police around 5:20 a.m. on Route 93, south of exit 8, saying his car was shot at by someone in another vehicle.

Police located a possible bullet hole in the rear door of his car, which also had a broken window.

The motorist was not injured.

The shooter was described as a male driving a dark-colored Dodge Charger.

Police are on the lookout for the vehicle matching the victim’s description.