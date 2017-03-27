Massachusetts state police say a Boston man is facing charges after drunkenly speeding away from police in Brookline early Monday morning.

Police received a call around 3:10 a.m. that two people appeared to be passed out in a vehicle on Route 9 near Chestnut Hill.

The vehicle was located and the driver sped away, clipping the side of the officer’s boot with the wheel. The officer was not injured.

The car was stopped at Newton Street and Goddard Circle and Adrian Rivera, 29, was arrested on charges of OUI, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and negligent operation.

He was held on $2,500 bail.

It’s not clear when he’ll appear in court or if he has an attorney.