PD: Drunken Driver Pulled Gun on Officer During Traffic Stop

Vermont State Police say they have arrested a man who allegedly drove drunk and pulled a gun on an officer during a traffic stop Sunday night.

Jeffrey Charland, 30, of Derby, is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, dui, resisting arrest and grossly negligent operation.

Police say they pulled over Charland around 8 p.m. after he was logged driving at 75 MPH in the posted 50 MPH zone on Route 111 in Derby Center and again at 60 MPH after having continued into the posted 35 MPH residential area.

During the traffic stop, Charland indicated he had a gun in the vehicle. Despite orders not to get the gun, police say he pulled the gun out.

Police attempted to put him into custody and he allegedly resisted and was forcibly arrested.

Charland is due in court Tuesday. It’s not clear if he has an attorney.