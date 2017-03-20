PD: Heroin Dealer Was Living in Hotel With 2 Juveniles

Andover police seized over 100 grams of heroin from an alleged drug dealer over the weekend.

Police in Andover, Massachusetts arrested an armed man over the weekend who was allegedly dealing drugs out of a local hotel room where he was staying with two children.

Chay Jomar Gonzalez-Mendez, 26, of Lawrence, was arrested Saturday and charged with trafficking in heroin over 100 grams, possession of a firearm used in a felony, possession of a firearm without a license, unsecured firearm, wanton or reckless behavior to a child and receiving stolen property over $250.

The arrest came as the result of an investigation into reports of heroin sales on River Road in Andover. That investigation determined that Gonzalez-Mendez was running a heroin sales operation out of an area hotel room.

Andover police obtained a search warrant for the hotel room, where Gonzalez-Mendez was reportedly staying with several other individuals. During their investigation, police learned that the other occupants were juveniles, ages 14 and 17.

While executing the search warrant, police found a loaded Glock semi-automatic handgun, more than 100 grams of heroin and $1,000 cash. The gun had been stolen from Manchester, New Hampshire in 2012.

Gonzalez-Mendez was expected to be arraigned on Monday in Lawrence District Court.