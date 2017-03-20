PD: Heroin Dealer Was Living in Hotel With 2 Juveniles

Police in Andover, Massachusetts arrested an armed man over the weekend who was allegedly dealing drugs out of a local hotel room where he was staying with two children.
Chay Jomar Gonzalez-Mendez, 26, of Lawrence, was arrested Saturday and charged with trafficking in heroin over 100 grams, possession of a firearm used in a felony, possession of a firearm without a license, unsecured firearm, wanton or reckless behavior to a child and receiving stolen property over $250.
The arrest came as the result of an investigation into reports of heroin sales on River Road in Andover. That investigation determined that Gonzalez-Mendez was running a heroin sales operation out of an area hotel room.
Andover police obtained a search warrant for the hotel room, where Gonzalez-Mendez was reportedly staying with several other individuals. During their investigation, police learned that the other occupants were juveniles, ages 14 and 17.
While executing the search warrant, police found a loaded Glock semi-automatic handgun, more than 100 grams of heroin and $1,000 cash. The gun had been stolen from Manchester, New Hampshire in 2012.
Gonzalez-Mendez was expected to be arraigned on Monday in Lawrence District Court.