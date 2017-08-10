PD: Homeless Man Stabs Another Man's Throat

Vermont State Police say a homeless man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed another man in the throat and sliced another man’s hand with a knife in Burlington Tuesday night.

NBC 5 reports 28-year-old Conner Lucas is facing two charges of aggravated assault.

Police responded to the corner of Church and Main streets around 8:25 p.m. They found one man, identified as Mark Adams, bleeding heavily from the throat.

He was taken to a hospital for surgery on a severed vein and is now in critical condition.

Police said the investigation showed Lucas got into a fight with Adams at City Hall Park and sliced his throat. He allegedly also cut the hand of a man who tried to intervene. Both men were known to Lucas.

Lucas fled the scene and was later arrested. His criminal history includes domestic assault and aggravated assault.

Lucas pleaded not guilty and was held on $20,000 bail.