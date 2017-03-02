Boston police have arrested a man accused of attacking a person with a frying pan and ceramic vase and struggling with officers early Thursday morning.

Man Attacks Person With Pan, Jumps Out Window to Flee Cops

Police were flagged down by the victim around 1:45 a.m. on 26 Chandler St. in the city’s South End.

The victim told police they were struck multiple times by Michael Perry, 31, of Malden, before fleeing on the fire escape via a third-floor room.

Responding officers saw Perry smashing objects and throwing furniture out of the window. After a failed attempt to negotiate, police used a Taser to no avail.

Perry then jumped from the window onto an awning, where he continued to struggle with officers.

Police used a Taser once again and took Perry into custody. He was taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment.

He is facing charges of assault and battery by means of dangerous weapon, kidnapping, assault and battery on a police officer, willful/malicious destruction of property and resisting arrest.

It’s not clear when he will appear in court or if he has an attorney.