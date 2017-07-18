PD: Man Crashes Car Into Tree, Flees Scene on Foot | NECN
logo_necn_2x
PD: Man Crashes Car Into Tree, Flees Scene on Foot

By Tim Jones

    Police in Rochester, New Hampshire, have arrested a man accused of crashing his car into a tree and fleeing the scene Monday night.

    Officers responded to Estes Road shortly before 10 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

    They found that a vehicle left the roadway, rolled over and struck a tree, which significantly damaged the vehicle.

    Officers were able to locate the driver, Larry Riccitelli, 21, of Rochester, who reportedly fled the scene on foot.

    He’s facing charges of conduct after an accident, operating after suspension, driving without giving proof (all misdemeanors) and misuse of plates (violation). 

    It’s not clear when he’ll appear in court of if he has an attorney. 

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

    Published 2 hours ago

