PD: Man Exposed Himself to Women While Sitting in Car

A Massachusetts man is facing charges after police say he exposed himself to women while sitting in his car over the weekend.

William Daly, 58, of Norton, was arrested in Easton Saturday on charges of open and gross lewdness and indecent exposure.

Police say they responded to the Big Y Supermarket around 3:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a man exposing his genitals to women passing by while sitting in his car.

An officer found Daly in the vehicle with his shorts unbuttoned and partially pulled down. A female witness confirmed Daly was exposing himself to women.

Daly was booked and released on bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

It’s not clear if he has an attorney.