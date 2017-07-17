PD: Man High on Spice Walked Around City Naked

A Manchester, New Hampshire, man is facing charges after he allegedly sat against a wall while naked and high on Spice.

Mefen Rowell, 28, was charged with indecent exposure and resisting arrest.

Manchester police responded to the area of Kalivas Park around noon on Friday for a report of a naked man sitting on a wall adjacent to a sidewalk.

An officer followed Rowell to an alley between Lake Avenue and Spruce Street, where Rowell picked up his pants, police said.

Rowell then allegedly put on his pants and tried to walk in the opposite direction of the officer, who caught up and placed Rowell under arrest.

The officer determined Rowell ingested Spice prior to the encounter.

Rowell is set to appear in court on July 17. It’s not clear if he has an attorney.