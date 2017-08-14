PD: Man Punched Officer, Hit Cruiser in 100 MPH Escape

Police in Stoneham, Massachusetts, are searching for a man they say assaulted an officer and hit a cruiser while fleeing the scene Monday morning.

A warrant is out for the arrest of 33-year-old Tewksbury resident Matthew Macinnes on charges including assault and battery on a police officer, operating to endanger and resisting arrest.

Police responded to a disturbance on Main Street around 2:15 and attempted to place Macinnes into custody.

He then punched an officer and escaped to his truck, where he locked himself in and struck a cruiser parked in front of him.

Macinnes fled onto I-93 at speed over 100 MPH and a pursuit was ultimately called off.

Anyone with information on Macinnes is asked to contact police at 781-438-1215.