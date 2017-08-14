PD: Man Punched Officer, Hit Cruiser in 100 MPH Escape - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

PD: Man Punched Officer, Hit Cruiser in 100 MPH Escape

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    PD: Man Punched Officer, Hit Cruiser in 100 MPH Escape
    Shutterstock

    Police in Stoneham, Massachusetts, are searching for a man they say assaulted an officer and hit a cruiser while fleeing the scene Monday morning. 

    A warrant is out for the arrest of 33-year-old Tewksbury resident Matthew Macinnes on charges including assault and battery on a police officer, operating to endanger and resisting arrest. 

    Police responded to a disturbance on Main Street around 2:15 and attempted to place Macinnes into custody. 

    He then punched an officer and escaped to his truck, where he locked himself in and struck a cruiser parked in front of him. 

    Macinnes fled onto I-93 at speed over 100 MPH and a pursuit was ultimately called off. 

    Anyone with information on Macinnes is asked to contact police at 781-438-1215. 

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices