A blaze tore through the First Baptist Church in Lebanon, New Hampshire, late Wednesday night. (Published Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016)

Police in Lebanon, New Hampshire have arrested a man accused of stabbing two people and setting three fires intentionally, one of which was at a church.

One fire tore through the First Baptist Church on Dec. 28.

The 3-alarm fire started in the rear of the church on School Street just before 11:30 p.m. and destroyed much of the building, according to fire officials.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for a minor injury after slipping on ice.

The second fire was located at 68 Mascoma St. on Dec. 29.

Following investigation, police identified Anthony Boisvert, 27, of Lebanon, as a person of interest after the fires were deemed suspicious.

On Sunday at 9:10 p.m., police received 911 call regarding a stabbing that occurred at the Boulder’s Condominium complex at 20 Wolf Road.

The two victims, a 52-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman, suffered serious stab injuries and said Boisvert was their attacker and fled after stabbing them.

Boisvert was located around 10:15 p.m. on Tannery Lane and was taken into custody.

He’s facing two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of arson. Police believe he is responsible for another fire on Jan. 16, 2016 at a building at 174 Hanover Street Extension.

He is being held on those charges and will be arraigned Tuesday.

Both stabbing victims are expected to survive.