PD: Man Set 3 Fires in 1 Year, Stabbed 2 People | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

PD: Man Set 3 Fires in 1 Year, Stabbed 2 People

One fire tore through the First Baptist Church on Dec. 28

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    A blaze tore through the First Baptist Church in Lebanon, New Hampshire, late Wednesday night. (Published Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016)

    Police in Lebanon, New Hampshire have arrested a man accused of stabbing two people and setting three fires intentionally, one of which was at a church. 

    One fire tore through the First Baptist Church on Dec. 28. 

    The 3-alarm fire started in the rear of the church on School Street just before 11:30 p.m. and destroyed much of the building, according to fire officials. 

    One firefighter was taken to the hospital for a minor injury after slipping on ice. 

    The second fire was located at 68 Mascoma St. on Dec. 29. 

    Following investigation, police identified Anthony Boisvert, 27, of Lebanon, as a person of interest after the fires were deemed suspicious. 

    On Sunday at 9:10 p.m., police received 911 call regarding a stabbing that occurred at the Boulder’s Condominium complex at 20 Wolf Road. 

    The two victims, a 52-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman, suffered serious stab injuries and said Boisvert was their attacker and fled after stabbing them. 

    Boisvert was located around 10:15 p.m. on Tannery Lane and was taken into custody. 

    He’s facing two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of arson. Police believe he is responsible for another fire on Jan. 16, 2016 at a building at 174 Hanover Street Extension. 

    He is being held on those charges and will be arraigned Tuesday. 

    Both stabbing victims are expected to survive. 

    Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices