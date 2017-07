A man is due in court Thursday after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Brookline police said the incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Francis Street.

The female victim, who was walking with a friend, was slapped in the buttocks by the suspect, according to police.

Officers quickly located the suspect.

The suspect, who has not been identified, will be arraigned in Brookline District Court.

It's unclear if he has an attorney.