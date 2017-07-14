PD: Man Shot, Suspect Stabbed in Lynn

A Massachusetts man is facing a charge of armed assault to murder after police say he shot another man on Friday morning in Lynn.

Police said they responded to New Park Street around 7:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired. The scene was clear by the time the officers arrived, but Salem Hospital reported that it was treating an individual with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Shortly afterward, a man, identified as Ricardo Taylor, 35, of Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood, went to the police station saying that he had been stabbed on New Park Street.

Police said they believe that Taylor shot the victim and was stabbed in the abdomen during the same incident.

Taylor was placed under arrest and is facing charges of armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and malicious damage to a vehicle, as the victim’s car was fired into.

It’s not clear when Taylor will appear in court or if he has an attorney.

There was no word on whether the shooting victim could face charges.