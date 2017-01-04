PD: Clerk Tries to Stop Robbery, Gets Arm Slashed by Suspect | NECN
PD: Clerk Tries to Stop Robbery, Gets Arm Slashed by Suspect

By TIm Jones

    Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts have arrested a man accused of slashing a convenience store clerk with a knife while the clerk was trying to stop a robbery early Wednesday morning.

    Tyrick Cannon, 55, homeless, is facing a charge of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

    Police say he tried to steal multiple food items from the store on Massachusetts Avenue around 3 a.m.

    The clerk told police he tried to stop the robbery and was slashed in the arm with a utility knife. He was treated on scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

    Cannon was found in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Windsor Street. Police arrested him and seized the knife.

    He is expected to be arraigned in Cambridge District Court Wednesday.

