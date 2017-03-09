PD: Man Steals Bag of Money From Twin River Casino

Rhode Island State Police have arrested a man accused of stealing a bag of money from Twin River Casino and fleeing.

Marvin Rojo, 30, of Chestnut Falls, has been charged with larceny over $1,500 and is expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

Police said an armored car was delivering bags of money to an ATM around 12:25 p.m. when Rojo allegedly took one and ran off.

Witnesses gave a description of Rojo’s vehicle and police gave chase, eventually arresting Rojo on the north side of the Providence Place Mall. The chase did not reach high speeds.

The money was recovered and there is no evidence a weapon was used in the robbery.

It’s not clear if Rojo has an attorney.