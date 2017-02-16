PD: Man Stole Medical Records From Storage Facility in Haverhill, Mass. | NECN
By John Moroney

    A 34-year-old Haverhill, Massachusetts man was arraigned on charges of stealing medical records in court on Thursday. 

    David Harder is accused of taking the records, which belong to Pentucket Medical Associates, last month from a local storage facility. 

    Police say numerous boxes of records were taken to the storage facility on January 23. 

    Investigators say they were left unattended on a loading dock. 

    That's when Harder allegedly went through them and allegedly stole at least four of the boxes. He was later identified through surveillance video. 

    A motive was not discussed in court, but a police report indicated he may have gained access to the storage facility with help of his wife, who is a nurse at Holy Family Hospital in Methuen. 

    Police say pictures of the boxes were then sent to Northeast Urology by the suspect's wife.

    Harder has been charged with larceny from a building. He was released on $500 cash bail and will be back in court next month.

