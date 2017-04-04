PD: Man Wanted for Rape Draws Attention to Himself With Stun Gun | NECN
PD: Man Wanted for Rape Draws Attention to Himself With Stun Gun

By Tim Jones

    MBTA Transit Police
    Kerry Jones

    MBTA Transit Police say a Brookline, Massachusetts, man who was wanted for three counts of rape was arrested Monday after drawing attention to himself by demonstrating a stun gun. 

    Kerry Jones, 45, was arrested at the MBTA's North Station Commuter Rail lobby around 6:50 a.m.

    Police said they heard a loud electrical snapping sound and found Jones in possession of a pink stun gun. Jones told police he had just found the weapon and was showing other people how to use it. 

    Officers took the weapon from him and found that Jones had several warrants for his arrest on three counts of rape, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and strangulation.

    He was taken into custody and also charged with possession of a dangerous weapon.

    It’s unclear when he’ll appear in court or if he has an attorney.

