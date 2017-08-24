Police in Lebanon, Hew Hampshire, have arrested a man accused of pulling a gun out in front of his girlfriend and her children following a brief standoff.

Scott Emerson, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.

Police responded Wednesday night to the Boulders Apartment Complex on Wolf Road after a report of a man who displayed a gun during a dispute.

It was reported Emerson became angry during an argument with his girlfriend and chambered a gun in front of three adults and three children, ages, 4, 6 and 8.

The woman and her children were able to leave the apartment, but two adults remained inside. Officers surrounded the apartment and requested the remaining two adults be allowed to leave.

After 45 minutes, Emerson gave himself up to police without incident.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in court Thursday. It’s not clear if he has an attorney.