PD: Man Who Brandished Gun in Argument Arrested After Standoff - NECN
logo_necn_2x
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

PD: Man Who Brandished Gun in Argument Arrested After Standoff

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    PD: Man Who Brandished Gun in Argument Arrested After Standoff
    Lebanon Police

    Police in Lebanon, Hew Hampshire, have arrested a man accused of pulling a gun out in front of his girlfriend and her children following a brief standoff.

    Scott Emerson, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal threatening with a deadly weapon. 

    Police responded Wednesday night to the Boulders Apartment Complex on Wolf Road after a report of a man who displayed a gun during a dispute. 

    It was reported Emerson became angry during an argument with his girlfriend and chambered a gun in front of three adults and three children, ages, 4, 6 and 8. 

    The woman and her children were able to leave the apartment, but two adults remained inside. Officers surrounded the apartment and requested the remaining two adults be allowed to leave. 

    After 45 minutes, Emerson gave himself up to police without incident. 

    He was scheduled to be arraigned in court Thursday. It’s not clear if he has an attorney. 

    Published 23 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices