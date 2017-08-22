PD: Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run; Suspect Turns Self in

Police in East Providence, Rhode Island, say a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Monday night and that the suspect has turned himself in.

Officers responded to 911 calls for a pedestrian struck on Newport Avenue around 8 p.m. Witnesses said the vehicle, a red SUV, fled the scene.

The female victim was found unconscious on the ground and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where she later died. The woman was an East Providence resident in her 40s and her name has not been released.

During investigation, one of the witnesses was able to provide a registration number of the vehicle, which revealed it to be a rental. The rental vehicle had already been returned and another vehicle was taken out by the suspect.

Police made contact with the suspect, identified as 53-year-old Jackson, Florida, resident Paul Newman, who turned himself in a short time later.

He is set to be arraigned Tuesday morning. It’s not clear if he has an attorney.