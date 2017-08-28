PD: Person Going Through Cars Arrested in Swamp

Police in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, say they have arrested a person who fled into a swamp after being caught going through other people’s cars.

The person, whose name and gender have not been revealed, was seen going through unlocked cars around 1:40 Monday morning.

Responding officers found the suspect sitting in a car. The suspect then fled into a waist-deep body of water, where that person was taken into custody.

Police say this another reminder for people to lock their cars.