PD: Person Going Through Cars Arrested in Swamp - NECN
PD: Person Going Through Cars Arrested in Swamp

By Tim Jones

    Police in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, say they have arrested a person who fled into a swamp after being caught going through other people’s cars.

    The person, whose name and gender have not been revealed, was seen going through unlocked cars around 1:40 Monday morning.

    Responding officers found the suspect sitting in a car. The suspect then fled into a waist-deep body of water, where that person was taken into custody.

    Police say this another reminder for people to lock their cars. 

    Published 44 minutes ago

