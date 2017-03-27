PD: Power Restored After Widespread Damage Caused in DUI Crash in Stoneham, Mass. | NECN
PD: Power Restored After Widespread Damage Caused in DUI Crash in Stoneham, Mass.

By John Moroney

    The power is back on in one Stoneham, Massachusetts, community after police said a drunk driver took down multiple utility poles in a car crash.

    The crash happened early Sunday morning when 22-year-old Ryan Carney of Woburn hit a utility pole and knocked out power to homes. 

    Police said this caused a chain reaction, pulling down electrical wires and other poles. Police also believe at least one other car was damaged in the crash. 

    Stoneham Police Chief Grafton said, “This is the most widespread amount of damage I have seen from a single vehicle crash in my career.”

    They added there was a male passenger in the car at the time of the accident but no one was hurt. 

    Carney was at the scene when police arrived and was taken into custody. 

    He's been charged with OUI and negligent operation of a motor vehicle and will be arraigned in Woburn District Court Monday morning. 

    It’s not clear if he has an attorney.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

