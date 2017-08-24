PD: Pub Staff Member Protects Officer From Man With Knife

Police in Barnstable, Massachusetts, are commending the actions of a pub staff member who say protected an officer from a man who was charging at him with a knife.

Christopher Robson, 49, of Hyannis, is being charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

Police say on officer was dispatched to the Duck Inn Pub on Main Street in Hyannis around 1 Thursday morning for a report of an intoxicated male.

The man, identified as 44-year-old West Yarmouth resident Mark Zwick, was allegedly starting fights with other patrons.

As the officer attempted to place him into custody, the two struggled on the ground for several minutes. During that time, a staff member, identified as David Duncan, said to the officer, “I’ve got your back.” Duncan then began to yell, “Drop the knife!” at Robson, who was allegedly coming at the officer with a knife.

Duncan disarmed Robson and threw the knife to a safe location. Multiple other officers arrived and helped place Zwick and Robson into custody.

It’s not clear when either man is set to be arraigned or if they have attorneys.