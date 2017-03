Vermont State Police say a 20-year-old man was found dead next to his snowmobile.

Police say a friend discovered Stephen Titus on Monday morning in the town of Reading on VAST Trail 106. Titus was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trooper Joseph Pregent says it appeared that Titus' snowmobile went off the groomed part of the trail and hit multiple trees. Speed is considered a primary factor in the crash. Pregent says Titus, of Reading, was wearing a helmet.