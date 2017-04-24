PD: Teen Strikes Officer With Vehicle in Lowell, Mass. | NECN
PD: Teen Strikes Officer With Vehicle in Lowell, Mass.

By Tim Jones

    FILE

    Police in Lowell, Massachusetts, say a teenager struck a police officer with his vehicle over the weekend.

    Corey Roy, 18, is facing charges assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, minor in possession of alcohol, and operating after revocation, among other charges, according to the Lowell Sun.

    The incident happened Sunday on Fort Hill Avenue. Police said they followed Roy there after they allegedly observed a illegal deal being made.

    Roy allegedly backed up into an officer and sped off. His car was later found on Park Avenue West and he was taken into custody a short time later.

    The officer suffered minor injuries.

    It's not clear when Roy will be in court or if he has an attorney.

    Published 2 hours ago

