PD: Woman Cuts Self, Ex-Husband With Sword, Assaults Officer

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire say a woman performing “sword tricks” ended up cutting herself and her ex-husband and also assaulting an officer.

Police responded to 58 Massabesic St. around 10 p.m. Monday for a report of a possible domestic incident involving a sword.

The suspect, Lisa Bunker, 51, told police she was performing “sword tricks” when she hit herself in the head.

Her ex-husband, 37, told police he tried to take away the sword so she did not hurt herself and ended up getting small cuts to his hands.

Bunker then allegedly tried to perform more “sword tricks” for a responding officer, even though she wasn’t holding anything, and ended up striking him.

Bunker then tried to walk away, swearing at the officers. As officers tried to place her under arrest, she curled up on the floor.

She ultimately refused medical treatment and was charged with simple assault, reckless conduct and resisting arrest.

She is set to appear in court on Jan. 24. It’s not clear if she has an attorney.