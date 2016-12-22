PD: Man Throws Brick at Police Car Windshield in South End

A man threw a brick at the windshield of a police car in the South End and an officer suffered minor injuries while apprehending the suspect, according to Boston Police.

The suspect, Jonathan Andujar, 24, of Boston was arrested and charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon on a police officer and malicious destruction of property.

While responding to a call on Thursday morning an officer heard a loud bang on the back window of her cruiser. The officer observed an unknown male near the rear of the vehicle and pulled a U-turn to investigate.

The suspect, now holding a brick, threw it at the windshield of the vehicle. A second officer who had observed the attack, moved in behind the suspect and was able to apprehend him from behind. During the apprehension, the second officer suffered minor injuries.