PD: Man Throws Brick at Police Car Windshield in South End | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

PD: Man Throws Brick at Police Car Windshield in South End

While responding to a call an officer heard a loud bang on the back window of her cruiser

By Ronnie Forchheimer

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images

    A man threw a brick at the windshield of a police car in the South End and an officer suffered minor injuries while apprehending the suspect, according to Boston Police. 

    The suspect, Jonathan Andujar, 24, of Boston was arrested and charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon on a police officer and malicious destruction of property. 

    While responding to a call on Thursday morning an officer heard a loud bang on the back window of her cruiser. The officer observed an unknown male near the rear of the vehicle and pulled a U-turn to investigate. 

    The suspect, now holding a brick, threw it at the windshield of the vehicle. A second officer who had observed the attack, moved in behind the suspect and was able to apprehend him from behind. During the apprehension, the second officer suffered minor injuries.

    Published 5 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices