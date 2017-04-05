Parents Call for Warwick, Rhode Island, Superintendent's Resignation Amid School Issues | NECN
Parents Call for Warwick, Rhode Island, Superintendent's Resignation Amid School Issues

There were numerous safety issues at multiple schools in the district

By Caitlin Fichtel

    Parents in Warwick, Rhode Island, are calling for the superintendent's resignation after numerous safety issues at multiple schools in the district were brought to light.

    Parents in Warwick, Rhode Island, are calling for the superintendent's resignation after numerous safety issues at multiple schools in the district were brought to light.

    According to affiliate WJAR, Dr. Philip Thornton, the superintendent, apologized for the lack of communication with parents about the recent safety issues.

    One of the major issues was that school officials realized fire alarm systems at Norwood and Holliman elementary schools weren't working in late February.

    However, parents were notified until a month later.

    There were also sewage backups at Veterans Memorial Junior High School.

    Despite parent's beliefs that Thornton should resign, he has said he will not step down.

